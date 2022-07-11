Kazakhstan introduces visa-free travel for Iranians

Kazakhstan announced in a statement on Monday that Iranian citizens will not need a visa to travel to Kazakhstan as of July 20, 2022.

“According to the visa-free regime conditions, citizens of India, Iran, and China will be able to enter and stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 14 days from the moment of border crossing. Trips for private, tourist, and business purposes are available under the visa-free regime,” according to The Astana Times.

This measure comes after the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan to Tehran and his negotiations with top Iranian officials.

It is expected that the commercial, economic, and tourism relations between the two countries will enter a new phase, said the statement released by Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his accompanying high-ranking delegation paid a visit to Tehran on June 19.

During this visit to Tehran, he met and held talks with President Ebrahim Raeisi as well as Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran and Kazakhstan signed 9 cooperation documents in the presence of both presidents.

