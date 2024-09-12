Tehran ready to launch direct airline between Iran, Tunisia

Expressing satisfaction with the level of existing cooperation between Iran and Tunisia, Mir-Masoud Hosseinian emphasized that Iran is ready to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Tunisia.

Speaking in a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia Ibrahim Bouderbala, the Iranian envoy stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Tunisia in all fields.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the distinct level of relations between the two countries and the serious determination of high-ranking officials of Iran and Tunisia to develop relations, especially in the economic, trade, cultural, and academic fields.

Iranian and Tunisian officials also emphasized strengthening relations and materializing objectives to secure the interests of the two nations.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the aggravation of the situation in the Gaza Strip following the Israeli invasion against Palestinians and stated that the Israeli massacre in the occupied Palestinian territories is a gross violation of the international conventions.

