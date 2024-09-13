Hezbollah hits Israeli air-missile defense base

Zionist media reported a massive rocket attack carried out by Hezbollah on Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories on Friday morning.

Hezbollah said that its forces targeted an Israeli air-missile defense base with tens of Katyusha rockets.

Footage published by local sources on social platforms clearly shows that several rockets hit the military barracks of the Zionist regime.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/6223273