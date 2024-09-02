Gaza death toll in Israeli attacks increases to 40,786

In a statement, the ministry announced the latest statistics on the Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli attack on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Zionist regime’s forces have martyred 40,786 Palestinians in Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war by Israeli forces on October 7, 2023.

The ministry also announced that 94,224 Palestinian people have been wounded in the Israeli attack on Gaza Strip since October 7 of the past year.

In the past 24 hours, the occupying regime of Israel committed 3 more massacres against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

The ministry added that 48 Palestinians were martyred and 70 others were injured in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

