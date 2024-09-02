Netanyahu's insistence means captives to ‘return in coffin'

“Netanyahu’s insistence on releasing the prisoners through military pressure – instead of concluding a deal – will mean they’ll be returned to their families in coffins,” said Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida.

He reiterated the blame for the deaths of six abductees at the weekend falls on the shoulders of Netanyahu because he blocked a ceasefire deal on the table, Al Jazeera reported.

Zionist poured into the streets late Sunday in grief and anger in what appeared to be the largest protest since the start of the war. The families of the dead captives and much of the public blamed Netanyahu, saying they could have been returned alive in a deal with Hamas.

MNA