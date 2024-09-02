Israeli forces martyr Palestinian man, child in Jenin

The two were martyred on Sunday at the entrance to the village of Kafr Dan on the outskirts of the city of Jenin, Wafa reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA