Israeli Ground Forces chief Yadai resigns from his position

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The chief of the Zionist regime’s Ground Forces, Major General Tamir Yadai, is resigning from his position due to personal reasons, the military says.

Yadai has served as the head of the Ground Forces for the past three years, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved Yadai’s request, the military says.

Yadai is expected to step down within the coming weeks, once a replacement officer is found. It is not immediately clear who will be replacing him.

Yadai will be on furlough for the time being, and will later submit his candidacy for “significant positions” in the military, the report added.

