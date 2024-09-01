Scale of Israeli incursion on West Bank ‘terrifying’: MSF

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced that one of the volunteer doctors of the international organization has been tortured by the Israeli forces.

In a statement, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated that Israeli forces have obstructed access to health facilities and ambulances, delaying people’s access to care.

Doctors Without Borders is alarmed by the scale and intensity of Israel's ongoing incursion in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas in the West Bank that began on August 28. This incursion, which has killed at least 20 Palestinians, is reported to be Israel's largest in the West Bank in more than 20 years.

"While the scale of this incursion across the north of the West Bank is unlike what we have seen before, the reality on the ground for many people affected is that these incursions are moments of terror that they have lived again and again," said Caroline Willemen, MSF project coordinator.



Israel must adhere to its obligations as an occupying power in the West Bank, including ensuring access to medical care. Instead, forces have obstructed access to health facilities and blocked—and even targeted—ambulances, delaying people’s access to medical services. Hospitals, ambulances, and the medical humanitarian mission must be respected and protected, the statement added, doctorswithoutborders.org reported.



In the MSF-supported Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin, which has been surrounded by Israeli forces since the start of the incursion on October 07, 2023, electricity and water supplies are compromised. The medical team has been forced to halt dialysis operations, which is key for the treatment of kidney failure.



In Tulkarm, after the withdrawal of Israeli forces, MSF teams saw destruction in the camps and heard disturbing reports from an MSF-trained volunteer who was beaten and interrogated by Israeli authorities.

MA/PR