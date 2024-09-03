Genocidal war in Gaza to bring Israel to collapse

Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik said almost 11 months into the regime's military campaign in Gaza, its forces grow weaker while Hamas, “in contrast, has already replenished its ranks with 17- and 18-year-olds.”

He said if Israel continues “fighting in Gaza by raiding and re-raiding the same targets, not only won’t we bring Hamas to collapse, but we’ll collapse ourselves.”

The prime minister of the Israeli regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly threatened that Hamas must be completely destroyed before Israel will agree to end its war in Gaza. His military forces have so far killed more than 40,820 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to Gaza health officials.

On Tuesday, an Israeli news outlet wrote that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has “rebuilt its capabilities” in the northern Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new fighters.

Observers say the resurgence of resistance fighters in areas seized by Israeli forces during the nearly 11-month war in the besieged territory underscores the difficulties Netanyahu faces in meeting his goal to “crush” Hamas.

He is also facing mass protests at home to secure a ceasefire-for-hostages deal with the Palestinian resistance movement.

MA/Press TV