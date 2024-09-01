Iran’s Fars Province exports $1.5 billion of medicinal plants

Caretaker of Commercial Development Management Bureau of Agricultural Organization of Fars Province stated that the provincial export of the medicinal plant in this timespan registered a 30 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Somayyeh Salimi pointed out that over 302 tons of the medicinal plants were exported from this province between March 21 to June 22, 2024, YJC reported.

Traditional extracts, saffron and vegetable seeds were mainly exported from this province to the Persian Gulf littoral states including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Sultanate of Oman and also some European countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Greece.

Fars province has a suitable capacity for the development of medicinal plants due to its four-season climate, she said, adding the development of intermediate and processing industries in the field of medicinal plants can help develop export of the medicinal plants and create added value in this province.

