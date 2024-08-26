Iran’s export to EAEU up 138%: TPOI chief

Talking about the participation of 300 Iranian companies in Iran-EAEU Business Forum, Mehdi Zeyghami reported that Iran’s exportس of products to the EAEU member states indicated a 138 percent growth.

The deputy industry minister referred to organizing Iran-EAEU Business Forum in the Republic of Armenia on September 30-31 and said that over 300 Iranian companies and also companies from five EAEU member states including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in this forum.

He termed the dialogue between Eurasia and Iran as a business event within the framework of 2024 Eurasia Annual Business Conference and added that this prestigious event is organized by the Eurasian Economic Commission in cooperation with the Trade Council of the Eurasian Economic Union and relevant institutions and in collaboration with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Strengthening and further developing trade-economic cooperation between Iran and member states of the union has been cited as the main aim of organizing the business forum, Zeyghami stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of industry said that the implementation of the temporary agreement to set up Free Trade Zone between Iran and UAEU in 2019 doubled the bilateral trade volume in a way that Iran’s exports to the member states of the union registered more than 138 percent growth.

