Iran’s export of pistachios up 213% in 5 months: IRICA

IRICA said that $352 million of pistachios were exported from the country between March 21 and August 22, 2024, showing a 213 percent rise compared to last year’s corresponding period.

In the five-month period, 36,000 tons of fresh pistachios were exported from the country, indicating a 122 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period in terms of weight, the report added, IRNA reported.

According to the report, Iran exported $245 million of pistachios with fresh or dry shells and $103 million of pistachio kernels.

