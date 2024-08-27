Iran’s trade with 15 neighboring states up 16% in 5 months

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the value of Iran’s trade exchanges with the 15 neighboring states between March 21 and August 22, 2024, at $26.857 billion.

Mohammad Rezvanifar also put Iran’s volume of trade with its 15 neighboring states in this period at 43.579 million tons, showing a 10 percent hike compared to the same period last year.

The United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan and Russia were Iran’s top five trade partners in this period, the deputy minister of economy stated.

Iran’s non-oil trade with these five countries stood at $11 billion, $6 billion, $4.8 billion, $1.1 billion and $969 million respectively, he said.

He went on to say that Iran’s export of non-oil trade to 15 neighboring states from March 21 to August 22, 2024, registered an 11 and a 19 percent growth in weight and value respectively, compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan were the major buyers of Iranian products in this period, Rezvanifar added.

