Export from East Azarbaijan rises 37% in 4 months yr/yr

Sadegh Namdar, an official with the province’s Customs Department, said that 1.317 million tons of non-oil goods worth $637.497 million were exported from the province in the four-month period of this year, with a 51-percent growth in weight, year on year.

He listed cast iron, iron, steel, petrochemical products, plastic products, mineral fuels, mineral oils, fruits, copper, and copper products as the main exports.

Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are major export destinations, he added.

As previously announced by Mohammad-Jafar Ozmaei, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, Non-oil commodities valued at $1.542 billion were exported from East Azarbaijan province in the past Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19).

He said that East Azarbaijan was among the top provinces of the country in terms of non-oil exports in the previous year.

