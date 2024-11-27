Over 920k tons of goods loaded, unloaded in Anzali port in H1

Hossein Younesi, the head of Ports and Maritime Department of Gilan province, where the port is located, said that exports from the port rose 47 percent in the first half of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

He said that 2,398,726 tons of goods were exported from Anzali port in the six-month period, and put the amount of import via the port at 662,572 tons in the mentioned time span.

The head of Ports and Maritime Department of Gilan province further announced that 11,390 tons of commodities were also transited via Anzali port in the first half of the present year.

About the container operation in the port, Younesi said that 2,538 TEUs of goods were loaded and unloaded in this port in six months.

Based on the data released by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, the loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran increased by seven percent in the first six months of the present year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 81 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in the ports in the first half of the current Iranian year while the figure was 76 million tons in the first half of the previous year.

While Iran is combating the US unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support for ports and their development serious and vital.

AMK/TT