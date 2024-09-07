Mazandaran exports 15,000 tons of agri. products in 5 months

The report added that $6 million worth of agricultural products was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 100 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, $3 million worth of citrus fruits was exported from this northern province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering a 100 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Citrus fruits accounted for 1st export rank among other agricultural products exported from this province.

In addition to exporting citrus fruits, kiwi fruit, nectarine, peach, flower and plants, etc. were of the other agricultural products exported from this northern province between March 21 to August 22, 2024.

These agricultural products were exported to the countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Canada, Russia, the report added.

MA/6217285