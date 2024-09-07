  1. Economy
Sep 7, 2024, 2:00 PM

Mazandaran exports 15,000 tons of agri. products in 5 months

Mazandaran exports 15,000 tons of agri. products in 5 months

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Customs Office of Mazandaran province reported that 15,000 tons of agricultural products were exported from this northern province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

The report added that $6 million worth of agricultural products was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 100 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, $3 million worth of citrus fruits was exported from this northern province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, registering a 100 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Citrus fruits accounted for 1st export rank among other agricultural products exported from this province.

In addition to exporting citrus fruits, kiwi fruit, nectarine, peach, flower and plants, etc. were of the other agricultural products exported from this northern province between March 21 to August 22, 2024.

These agricultural products were exported to the countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Canada, Russia, the report added. 

MA/6217285

News ID 220794
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News