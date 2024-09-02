  1. Economy
Iran’s non-oil exports stand at $21.9 bln in 5 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iran's export of non-oil commodities in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) reached $21.9 billion, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

The country’s export of non-oil products in that period registered a 10 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, Mohammad Rezvanifar noted.

He went on to say that 60.5 million tons of non-oil products were exported from the country, showing a 7 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Regarding the export of crude- and fuel oils between March 21 and August 22, 2024, Rezvanifar stated that $19.5 billion of crude oil and fuel oil were exported in this period.

The deputy minister of economy put the value of the country's total exports (crude oil, fuel oil, and technical and engineering services included) in the five months at $41.7 billion.

In this timespan, Iran exported $2.2 billion of liquefied natural gas (LPG), $1.4 billion of liquefied propane (LP) and $1.1 billion of methanol, the IRICA chief maintained.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India were Iran’s main export target markets between March 21 and August 22, 2024, he added.

