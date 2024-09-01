Over 800,000 tons of goods exported from Mazandaran province

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran Province Amir Jamshidi stated that 819,000 tons of goods, valued at more than $146 million, were exported from the provincial customs offices between March 21 to August 22, 2024.

Turning to the exports of 120 group of commodities from the provincial customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol, Jamshidi pointed out that $49 million worth of the dairy products were exported from this province in this period.

Cements, valued at $19 million, normal metals, valued at $18 million, plastic materials, valued at $17 million, and minerals, valued at $5 million, were of the other products exported from the provincial customs offices between March 21 to August 22, 2024, the observer underlined.

The export of non-oil products from the customs offices of Mazandaran province registered a 35 and 13 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, the Mazandaran customs observer added.

