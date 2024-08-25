Gaza death toll in Israeli attack tops 40,400

The local media in the Zionist regime has committed three crimes of mass murder in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, during which, 71 Palestinians were martyred and 112 others were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced an increase in the number of the Palestinians martyred in the Zionist regime's invasion on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 until now to 40,405 and the number of injured to 93,468.

The health officials at Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip emphasized that the bodies of a large number of the Palestinian martyrs are still buried under the rubble and it is not possible to reach the injured and help them because of lack of medical equipment and relief-rescue forces.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

