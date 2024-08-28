Son of Israeli regime’s Knesset member killed in S Gaza

The Zionist regime’s Army on Wednesday reported that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, from Or Yehuda, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, killed in action; army death toll in war reaches 703.

With the confirmation of the death of this soldier, the number of death toll of the Israeli army reached 703 people during the nearly eleven months of war waged by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, the report added.

MA/PR