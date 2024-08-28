  1. World
Death toll from Sudan's heavy rains rises to 138

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The death toll from heavy rains hitting so far 10 states in Sudan has reached 138, the country's Health Ministry said.

"A total of 138 deaths have been recorded, while 31,666 families, comprising more than 129,650 people, were affected and 12,420 houses completely collapsed," Xinhua reported, citing the ministry's Autumn Emergency Room statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sudan recorded 102 new cases and five new deaths of cholera in five states, bringing the number of total infections and deaths to 1,223 and 48, respectively, the statement said.

Flooding is a recurring problem in Sudan, typically occurring between June and October. Recent severe rains have resulted in significant loss of life and damage to agricultural land.

