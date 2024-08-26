  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2024, 2:41 PM

Turkey says ready to cooperate with new Iranian government

Turkey says ready to cooperate with new Iranian government

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz says that Ankara is ready to cooperate with the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Cevdet Yılmaz made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperation and bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara.

The Turkish official, offered congratulations to the Iranian side over the election of the new president of the country, stressing that the Turkish government is ready to cooperate and develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new government.

Yılmaz and Habibollahzadeh also conferred on other issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the region.

MP/FNA1724668605892448695

News ID 220205

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News