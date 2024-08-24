Venezuela has important place in Iran’s foreign policy

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil Pinto on Saturday.

Venezuela has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy, he said, adding that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian will maintain the Islamic Republic’s strategic approach toward Latin American countries, especially Venezuela.

Referring to the re-election of Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's president, Araghchi said that Tehran condemns any foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

The Venezuelan foreign minister, for his part, congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as the top diplomat of Iran.

He stressed that Caracas is determined to further promote ties with Tehran.

The two sides also announced readiness to follow up on previous agreements to boost cooperation and to explore new ways to further strengthen relations.

MP/