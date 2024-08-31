  1. Politics
Ankara says has no unsolvable problem with Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Turkish Minister of National Defense General Yaşar Güler stated on Saturday that Ankara and Damascus do not have any problems that cannot be solved.

General Güler explained about the prospects of relations between Turkey and Syria and said there is no problem between the two countries that cannot be solved.

After solving these problems, “I think we can continue our normal activities as two neighboring countries,” he added.

Earlier, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated in his speech in the Syrian Parliament that mediators from Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq have made efforts to establish reconciliation between Syria and Turkey, but no significant progress had been made in this regard.

A diplomatic source in Ankara told the Russian news agency RIA NOVOSTI it likely that leaders of Turkey and Syria will meet and talk in a third country, but there are no details about the time and place of this possible meeting up to the present time.

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Bogdanov had previously said that Moscow is ready to host the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Syria, but such a thing requires very serious preparations.

