Iranian, Qatari foreign ministers hold meeting in Tehran

The meeting is underway at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani are expected to discuss regional issues during the meeting.

The top Qatari diplomat is also scheduled to meet with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in his visit to Tehran.

Earlier this week, Hamidreza Dehqani, a former ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wrote in a post on X that the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar will pay an important visit to Tehran on August 26.

