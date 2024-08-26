  1. Iran
Destination of Pezeshkian's 1st foreign state visit revealed

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The destination of Iran's President Masouz Pezeshkian's first foreign state visit was announced on Monday morning.

Al-Mayadeen sources in Iran reported that Iraq would be the first country that Pezeshkian would visit as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The President of Iran has chosen Iraq as the destination of his first foreign trip after being elected and this indicates the importance of Iran's relations with Iraq, the report said.

The sources said that Pezeshkian's visit to the neighboring country would be at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid.

The Iranian president is reportedly set to visit Iraq before his scheduled trip to New York.

