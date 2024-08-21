Export from South Khorasan province rises 65% in 4 months

Mohammad Kouhgard, the director-general of the province's Customs Department, announced on Wednesday that 875,282 tons of commodities worth $263.587 million were exported from South Khorasan province in the four months.

He added that the exports from the province in the said period registered a 65% increase in value and a 35% increase in weight year-over-year.

He named Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan as the major export destinations.

The main exported items included tiles and ceramics, cement, vegetables, gasoline, and plastic products, he noted.

