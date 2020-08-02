South Khorasan exports double in four months

According to the head of South Khorasan Customs Office, Mohammad-Ali Khashi, “A total of 1.05 million tons of commodities worth over $186.11 million were exported from the province during the first four months of this fiscal.”

“The figures show a 98% and 43% rise in terms of value and volume respectively in comparison with the four corresponding months of the last year,” he added.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Taiwan were the top exports destinations of the southeastern Iranian province during the period under review, Khashi noted.

He added that vegetables, cement, hydrocarbon products, tiles and ceramics, distilled oil, diesel fuel, peas, salt and eggs were the main commodities exported from South Khorasan.

MR/IRN83885874