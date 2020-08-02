  1. Economy
South Khorasan exports double in four months

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – The value of exports from South Khorasan province almost doubled during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21) in comparison with the similar span of the last year.

According to the head of South Khorasan Customs Office, Mohammad-Ali Khashi, “A total of 1.05 million tons of commodities worth over $186.11 million were exported from the province during the first four months of this fiscal.”

“The figures show a 98% and 43% rise in terms of value and volume respectively in comparison with the four corresponding months of the last  year,” he added.

Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Taiwan were the top exports destinations of the southeastern Iranian province during the period under review, Khashi noted.

He added that vegetables, cement, hydrocarbon products, tiles and ceramics, distilled oil, diesel fuel, peas, salt and eggs were the main commodities exported from South Khorasan.

