Iran raises its gasoline output by nearly 10% in 3 months

Figures from the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company showed that gasoline production in Iran had reached an average of 107 million liters per day in the three calendar months to late December, up from 97.5 million liters per day reported in the two previous quarters, according to Press TV.

The report said the increase in gasoline production had been made possible thanks to projects executed at refineries in two central cities of Isfahan and Arak and in the country’s largest gas refinery in the southern port of Bandar Abbas.

Gasoline production in Shazand refinery in Arak and in the Persian Gulf Star refinery in Bandar Abbas had increased by nearly 3.3 million liters per day apiece, the figures showed.

NIOPDC data also showed that gasoil production, which includes diesel fuel supplied to Iran’s fleet of road trucks, had also increased by 11 million liters per day in the December quarter.

The figures come as Iran is struggling to respond to a rising demand for fuel, a problem which has been exacerbated in recent years because of heavily subsidized prices that have encouraged smuggling.

Government figures show that gasoline and gasoil smuggling from Iran has reached between 20-30 million liters per day with reports suggesting a bulk of the supply is ending up in Pakistan and countries in the Persian Gulf region.

MNA