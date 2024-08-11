International organizations accomplice to Israeli crimes

The great human tragedy that took place in Gaza is yet another manifestation of the historical violation of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the explicit use of force against the original owners of the lands occupied by the usurper Zionist regime, Aref wrote on the X social media platform on Saturday night.

In the meantime, international organizations and the so-called claimants of human rights are complicit in this crime,” added in the post.

Through his social media post, he reacted to the brutal Saturday’s pre-dawn attack on a school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood housing the displaced Palestinians that resulted in the martyrdom of more than 120 refugees

