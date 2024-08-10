Iran comments on details of message exchanges with US

Answering a question on Friday about whether Iran will postpone the response to the Israeli regime until next week's talks regarding the ceasefire in Gaza, the mission said that establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza is Iran's priority. "Any agreement that Hamas accepts will be accepted by us.”

"Our national security and sovereignty have been violated during the recent terrorist act of the Israeli regime. We have the right to legitimate defense and this has nothing to do with the Gaza ceasefire," the mission said.

“But we hope that our response will be completed on time and in a way that does not harm the possible ceasefire,” the mission highlighted.

Regarding the existing channels of communication between Iran and the United States, the Iranian mission to the UN said, "There have always been direct and intermediary official channels for the transmission of messages between Iran and the United States."

The parties' preference is to keep the details confidential, the mission added.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

