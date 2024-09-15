Ghalibaf stresses unity of Muslims on Palestine issue

During an open session of Iran's Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf stated, "Today, Gaza is the capital of the hearts of all Muslims in the world and the criterion for distinguishing true Islam from the theatrical and hypocritical Islam."

He further mentioned that the primary aspiration of Sunnis, Shiites, and all Islamic sects is to end the longest genocide in human history, which is the 80-year genocide of the Palestinian people by professional and ruthless Zionist criminals.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

