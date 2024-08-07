West silence blocked diplomatic channels to deal with Israel

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, some European countries have remained silent in the face of the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime in violation of international law,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“And this has led to the insolence of the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv that has increased tensions and insecurity in the region,” he added.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that the European side, by not condemning the clear terrorist aggression of the Zionist regime and preventing effective and restraining decisions of the UN Security Council against the Zionist regime, practically blocked all diplomatic channels, to deal with Israel.

Schallenberg, for his part, expressed his concern over the deterioration of the situation in the West Asia region.

"Austria, while calling on all parties to exercise restraint, insists on the use of all diplomatic capabilities to reduce tensions," the Austrian foreign minister said.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

