Iran to use all capacities to respond to Israeli aggression

Jahangir said that no one has been detained regarding the case of Ismail Haniyeh's assassination so far.

Until today, no arrests have been made in relation to this case, and the reports about the arrests of people are rumors and lies, he said.

The assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran will be met with a courageous response by the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Establishment will use all internal and international capacities to respond to the Israeli aggression, Jahangir added.

He added that the role of the United States in supporting the Zionist regime is undeniable and this issue provides the ground to sue Washington in international bodies.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed more details about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by the Israeli regime.

"This action was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America," the statement reads.

According to the investigations, the terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, along with a strong explosion, from outside the area of ​​the Haniyeh's place of accommodation, it added.

The IRGC also emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh, adding that the terrorist Zionist regime would definitely face severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.

