Israel should be rendered incapable of intensifying raids

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday.

Bagheri was addressing the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, which took place in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iran has blamed the Israeli regime for the assassination, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warning of a "harsh response," and reaffirming the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Resistance leader.

Bagheri underlined that the Zionist atrocity had violated the country’s sovereignty, while also breaching regional peace and stability. “By the same token, their (the Zionists’) action serves as a threat to international peace and security too,” he added.

“Therefore, it is necessary that [such] an evil entity that is a source of instability in the region be confronted, and met with counteraction so it would not be able to intensify its acts of aggression in the region [again],” the top diplomat concluded.

For his part, Szijjarto said his country was intensely concerned about the ongoing trend of escalation of tensions in the region.

The international community has to take whatever measure in its capacity to prevent the intensification of the tensions, Szijjarto noted.

These tensions serve as a threat to Europe too, he added, apparently referring to the likelihood of the situation sending an outflux of refugees from the region towards the continent.

AMK/PressTV