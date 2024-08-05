Iran to create necessary deterrence against Israel adventures

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani regarding the level of Iran's response to the assassination of the Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran said that Iran has made legal and political correspondence with the head of the Security Council, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We have also requested an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Jeddah at the level of foreign ministers," Kan'ani added.

He stated that Iran based on its substantive right and based on the principles of international law in punishing the aggressor will take its serious and deterrent action with strength, determination, and firmness.

Kan'ani noted that if international organizations are not able to stand up against the criminal and human rights violations of the Zionist regime, Iran cannot be indifferent to the national security and the security of its friends and allies and defend the security of the region.

Foreign ministry spokesperson added that Iran acts within the framework of the charter and international law and defends its national security intending to punish the aggressor and create deterrence.

Iran has taken the necessary legal and political measures and has requested its expectations from the Security Council and the officials of international forums, he said, adding that Iran will create the necessary deterrence against the adventurous behavior of the Zionist regime.

He also stressed that Iran does not seek to escalate tensions in the region.

He pointed out that Iran believes that the international community should try to restore stability to the region and support the punishment of the aggressor at the hands of Iran, emphasizing that Iran also works to strengthen stability in the region.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed more details about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by the Israeli regime.

"This action was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America," the statement reads.

According to the investigations, the terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, along with a strong explosion, from outside the area of ​​the Haniyeh's place of accommodation, it added.

The IRGC also emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh, adding that the terrorist Zionist regime would face severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.

