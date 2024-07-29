  1. Economy
Iran imports nearly 14,000 tons of fish food in a quarter

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – As announced by an official with the Iranian Agriculture Ministry, the country imported 13,972 tons of foods to breed fishery during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20).

The director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market, Abbas Mokhtari, put the value of the imported fish food at $37.9 million.

According to the official, the value of Iran’s fishery export increased by over 30 percent during the first quarter of this Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mokhtari said that the country exported 73,369 tons of fishery valued at $121.4 million in the first quarter of this year, while the figure was 52,282 tons worth $93.1 million in the same time span of the past year.

The official also announced that the quarterly fishery export indicates over 40 percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

As previously announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's fishery exports in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) increased by three percent and exceeded $310 million.

