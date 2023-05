Exports stood at 181,000 tons worth $605 million to register an 8.6% rise in terms of weight and a 9.3% rise in value compared with the year before, Finacial Tribune reported.

The export of aquatic feed reached a record high of 39,000 tons to top the list of exports in the fishery sector in terms of tonnage.

The official was earlier quoted as saying that Iraq is the biggest destination for Iranian fish feed followed by Armenia and Uzbekistan.

MNA/PR