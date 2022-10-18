  1. Economy
Iran exporting 5.5 tons of caviar to 33 foreign countries

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture said that the country currently exports 5.5 tons of caviar to 33 countries of the world, showing a considerable hike as compared to the same period of last year.

The Head of Iranian Fishery Organization Seyyed Hossein Hosseini made the remarks on Tuesday evening and stated that his organization is eyeing new target markets to export more caviar to foreign countries.

It is hoped that Iran’s export volume of caviar will double that rate according to the 2025 Outlook Plan, he added.

He emphasized that all Caspian Sea littoral states must specify their share of the reconstruction of reserves of caviar fish at sea.

The deputy minister of agriculture then stated that surgeon (caviar) fish is presently farmed in 22 provinces of the country.

