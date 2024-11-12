Iran’s fishery production rises 32% in 7 months yr/yr

According to Hossein Hosseini, the Head of the Iran Fishery Organization (IFO), fishery product exports in the mentioned seven months also increased by 44 percent and 28 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Hosseini further noted that based on the programs made by IFO, the production of fishery products in the country is expected to reach 1,459,700 tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

The Islamic Republic of Iran ranks second in terms of fishing among 32 countries active in the Indian Ocean, and the country also ranks first in the western Indian Ocean, he said.

According to Hosseini, currently, 144,000 fishermen work in this area, and 117,000 people also work in aquaculture, of which 18,000 people directly grow fish, shrimp, and algae.

Back in April, Head of IFO’s Shrimp and Marine Aquatic Affairs Ghobad Mokarami said the country’s fishery production is expected to double in the next two years.

Iran's fishery exports in the last Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) increased by three percent and exceeded $310 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

AMK/TT