Iran’s quarterly fish export surpasses $53 mn

The director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture’s Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market, Abbas Mokhtari, said that the country exported 29,582 tons of fish in the first quarter of this year, while the figure was 18,301 tons worth $30.6 million in the same time span of the past year.

According to the official, the value of Iran’s fishery export increased by over 30 percent during the first quarter of this Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mokhtari said that the country exported 73,369 tons of fishery valued at $121.4 million in the first quarter of this year, while the figure was 52,282 tons worth $93.1 million in the same time span of the past year.

The official also announced that the quarterly fishery export indicates over 40 percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

Iran imported 24,000 metric tons of fishery products worth $72 million last year, indicating an increase of 121 percent in terms of weight and an increase of 113 percent in terms of value.

The growth and development of Iran’s aquaculture industry has reached the point where the country has become a model for the countries of the region and the world.

AMK/TT