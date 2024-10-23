Iran imports over 50 tons of gold ingot in 7 months: IRICA

Mohammad Rezvanifar also said that 53.432 tons of standard gold ingot, valued at $3.443 billion, have been imported into the country from March 21 to October 21, 2024.

He pointed out that 9.32 tons of gold ingot, valued at $574 million, were imported into the country in the first seven months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 21, 2023).

The maximum gold ingot was imported into the country through the customs office of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), followed by Bashmaq and Tabriz customs offices.

In December 2022, the Cabinet approved the provision of facilities for importing gold ingots into the country and after being approved, the import of gold ingots into the country started.

MA/6266311