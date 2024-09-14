Largest canned fish factory in Iran inaugurated in Makran

A member of Iranian Protein Production and Packaging Industry Association Mahmoud Moa’llem said that all the equipment and machinery installed at production lines of the factory have been manufactured domestically, observing requirements of the international standards.

Benefited from the most experienced domestic manpower of the country, the Canned Fish Production Factory was put into operation at Chabahar Free Zone in a short period of 15 months on a land area as large as 23,000 square meters.

All stages of sorting, peeling, packing and freezing of fish and shrimp for supplying to the domestic and foreign markets are also done in this factory, the brigadier general said, and put the packaging capacity at this industrial and production unit at about 4,000 tons.

Moa’llem pointed out that 200,000 tons of fish are caught at Chabahar annually, a major portion of which is supplied to the consumer markets in the form of tuna fish.

