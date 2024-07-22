Iran’s W. Azarbaijan prov. exports 776k tons of goods in Q1

More than 776,000 tons of different types of goods were exported from the provincial customs offices in the first quarter of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (March 21 to June 22, 2024), the head of the industry, mine and trade department general of West Azarbaijan province stated.

Some 775,735 tons of the different types of domestically-produced goods, valued at $421 million, have been exported from the provincial customs to target markets in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), registering a 15 and 60 percent growth in weight and value respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Saber Parnian continued.

Types of fresh fruits and vegetables, handicrafts, polyethylene products and iron ingots were among the main products exported from the customs offices of this province overseas in this period, he highlighted.

These domestically-produced products were exported from the country to neighboring Iraq, Turkey, and also China, Parnian noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the products imported into the country and added that more than 95,000 tons of different types of goods, valued at $237 million, were imported into the country between March 21 to June 22, 2024, showing a 21 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

MA/6172743