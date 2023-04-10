Hormozgan Province exports $138 mn worth of aquatic animals

Masoud Barani, the acting chairman of the Hormozgan Fisheries Administration, the exported aquatic products included farmed shrimp, types of makul fish (Hassoun, Sultan Ebrahim and Talal) and non-makul fish (squid, horse mane and eel).

Barani said that the exported fish and shrimp were loaded to the Persian Gulf countries, Russia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and China as their major destinations.

"The year before last, in 1400, the exports value of Hormozgan fishery products was about 90 million, but last year, we saw a significant growth in those exports as they reached more than $138 million, indicating a 48 million increase in value," the fishery official said.

Barani further said that their organization has planned to earn more revenues from exporting aquatic animals in the years ahead.

"By producing more than a quarter of the country's fishery products, Hormozgan province has made a significant contribution to bringing in money into the country through exporting fishery products, while the southern province stood in first place in terms of weight in 1400 (March 21, 2021-22)."

KI/IRN85079138