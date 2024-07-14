  1. World
Death toll in Israeli genocidal war on Gaza rises to 38,584

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – The death toll from US-Israeli genocide in Gaza increased to 38,584 on Sunday since October 7 while over 88,880 have been wounded.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that, "141 Palestinians killed, 400 injured in Israeli strikes in 24 hours." 

It also said that a total of 38,584 civilians have been martyred so far since October 7, adding that the number injured has increased to 88,880.

The death toll is likely far higher with thousands believed buried under the rubble of buildings demolished in Israeli strikes.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

