14 killed, 70 wounded in new UNRWA school attack

Local Palestinian media reported on Sunday another Israeli attack on a UN school housing hundreds of displaced Palestinians, the latest deadly assault on Gaza’s civilians.

Video from the Abu Oraiban school shows injured children lying on the ground with body parts scattered about. At least 14 people were killed and 70 wounded in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, Israel’s air force attacked the “humanitarian” zone in southern Gaza, killing at least 90 displaced people and wounding 300 others.

MNA