Yemeni forces warn to expand anti-Israeli operations

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree delivered the warning on Saturday hours after Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 90 Palestinians, including women and children, and wounded more than 300 others at the al-Mawasi refugee camp near the Gaza city of Khan Younis.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces are following developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which is the Zionist enemy committing a massacre today that claimed hundreds of martyrs and wounded,” Saree said.

The forces, he added, “will work to take the necessary steps and measures, according to their capabilities, towards true victory for the blood of the Palestinian people, and will not hesitate to expand their military operations against the Israeli enemy and those who stand behind it.”

Saree concluded his statement by asserting that the Yemeni operations would last until the regime ceases the aggression and a concomitant siege that it has been enforcing against Gaza.

He, meanwhile, bemoaned the “Arab failure” that, he said, had emboldened Tel Aviv in its crimes against Palestinians.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

AMK/PressTV