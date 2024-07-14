Zionist protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal

Hundreds of Zionists protested on Saturday at the intersection of the Science Park in the city, calling for a prisoner swap deal, reported Anadolu Agency.

The demonstrators also called on the Zionist official to hold early elections.

Palestinian Resistance group Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the war.

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phase truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Zionist captives held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

AMK/PR