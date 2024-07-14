Lebanon slams recent Israeli atrocities in Gaza's Khan Younis

Regarding the recent Israeli attack on the refugee camp in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, strongly condemning the systematic aggression of the Zionist regime against defenseless Palestinian civilians and the deliberate attack on the Palestinian refugee settlement center.

The statement emphasized that the Zionist regime's continued violation of international and humanitarian law, as well as the perpetration of genocide and war crimes, presents a significant challenge to the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take immediate and effective action to prevent the recurrence of such unprecedented and inhumane tragedies in Gaza and to provide support to the Palestinian people.

A total of 90 Palestinians were killed and 300 more were wounded in Israel’s air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza’s southern town of Khan Younis, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Among the wounded, according to the ministry, are "dozens of teenagers and women, many of them are seriously injured."

The strike hit a tent camp for temporarily displaced persons.

